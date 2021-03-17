Our next cold front is on deck

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Pacific cold front will push through the area by noon on Wednesday with a few (but not near enough) showers then much drier air to follow.

Temperatures will drop to chilly levels beginning after sunset and lasting through the weekend...especially at night.

Tonight, will be cloudy muggy breezy and very mild with some light fog and a low of 68.

Wednesday expect morning clouds and isolated showers near the coast to give way to lots of afternoon sunshine breezy very dry and a high of 88.

Wednesday night will be clear and colder with a low of 49.

Thursday will be sensational with sunny skies and lighter winds with a high of 76.

