Our miserably hot and dry weather continues....

High pressure will assert its influence further but slowly back away from the Coastal bend resulting in more scorching hot temperatures along with no rain well into the middle to end of next week.

Tonight, will be breezy warm and stuffy with fair skies and a low of 82.

Friday expect sunshine, rather breezy again, with sweltering heat and a high of 100 and a heat index of around 120.

Friday night we will have mostly cloudy skies, still breezy, warm and sticky with a low of 81.

Saturday and Sunday will be a little less breezy but still baking hot with a high on Saturday of 100 and 101 on Sunday. the heat index will continue to be around 120.

The tropics are unusually quiet for this time of year.