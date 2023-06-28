Our extreme heat will gradually ease up into July

Upper-level high pressure is slowly backing away from the heart of Texas which will result in slightly improving temperatures conditions and even a few stray showers by early next week.

Tonight, expect mainly clear skies, rather tranquil, still warm and stuffy with a low of 78.

Wednesday will be sunny dry and scorching hot again with a high near 100 and a heat index dangerous at around 115.

Wednesday night will be warm and sticky with fair skies and a low of 79.

Thursday not quite as hot but still mostly sunny, breezy and sweltering, with a high of 97 and a heat index of 110-115.

Remaining very hot and dry through Sunday.

The tropics are quiet for now.