Our extreme heat will gradually ease up into July

Posted at 8:27 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 21:36:46-04

Upper-level high pressure is slowly backing away from the heart of Texas which will result in slightly improving temperatures conditions and even a few stray showers by early next week.

Tonight, expect mainly clear skies, rather tranquil, still warm and stuffy with a low of 78.
Wednesday will be sunny dry and scorching hot again with a high near 100 and a heat index dangerous at around 115.
Wednesday night will be warm and sticky with fair skies and a low of 79.
Thursday not quite as hot but still mostly sunny, breezy and sweltering, with a high of 97 and a heat index of 110-115.
Remaining very hot and dry through Sunday.
The tropics are quiet for now.

