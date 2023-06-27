Only a slow retreat from our dangerous heat index values

High pressure will only slowly drift east resulting in a gradual return to more normal conditions with even some rain in the forecast by late next week. In the short run, things change very little.

Tonight, expect fair skies warm and sticky with a low of 79.

Tuesday will be sunny with blistering heat again, a moderate breeze and a high near 100 with a heat index topping out around 115+.

Tuesday night, a little more tranquil, with mainly clear skies, and a low of 78.

Wednesday expect lots of sunshine again, breezy and sweltering heat with a high of 97. The heat index will be a little better but still dangerous at around 110 to 115.