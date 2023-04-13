Watch Now
One more day of super Spring weather

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0412
Posted at 8:29 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 21:45:03-04

High pressure will control our weather for one more day before a moderately strong return flow from the Gulf takes over for the weekend. A weak front will bring nice weather early next week.

Tonight expect clear skies light winds and comfortably cool with a low of 58.
Thursday will be terrific with sunny skies again along with generally light winds and a warm dry high of 82.
Thursday night expect low clouds late muggy and much milder with a low of 68.
Friday expect more clouds, breezy, more humid, and not near as nice with a high of 83.
Rather windy over the weekend with only a stray shower and increasing sunshine Saturday and mainly sunny skies on Sunday.

