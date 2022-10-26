October's finest weather

High pressure will settle over the area tonight then shift east ahead of our next cold front arriving on Friday. There will be some rain with the next front as well.

Tonight, will be clear, nearly calm and rather cool with a low of 51.

Wednesday will be a wonderful day with sunny skies, generally light winds and pleasantly warm with a high of 81.

Wednesday night expect fair skies but light winds off the Gulf will make it damp and milder with a low of 61.

Thursday, not near as nice with more clouds, humidity, and wind and a high near 80.

Expect scattered to numerous thundershowers breezy and turning cooler Thursday night and Friday.