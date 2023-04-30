Not as nice but not bad

Watch Now
After a gorgeous weekend, return flow off the Gulf will produce increasing humidity and more clouds along with warmer temperatures through next weekend.

Tonight, expect clear skies, a light breeze and not as cool with a low of 62.

Monday we will have lots of sunshine but breezy and more humid, so not quite as nice as Sunday was, and warm with a high of 87. Monday night, becoming cloudy, breezy, muggy and milder with a low of 67.

Tuesday we will have more clouds mixed with some sunshine breezy warm and more humid with a high of 84.

Only isolated showers are expected Thursday into Friday and nothing severe at this time.

