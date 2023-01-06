Not as nice

A Pacific storm system will race eastward into the Southern Plaines resulting in noticeable downturn in our gorgeous weather. One bright spot is that we will see some badly needed rain.

Tonight, clear damp and not as cold with a gentle breeze and a low of 55 and areas of dense fog mainly inland away from the coast.

Friday expect lots of sunshine but a lot more wind and humidity and a high near 80.

Friday night will be cloudy, breezy, muggy and milder with areas of sea fog (especially near the coast) and a low of 64.

Saturday will be windy, warm, and humid with lots of clouds and a high near 80.

Expect scattered showers Saturday night and mainly the first half of Sunday.