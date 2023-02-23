Not as hot but still warmer than normal

Watch Now
A light to moderate southeasterly flow will continue the next several days keeping it humid and warm with considerable clouds during the day and some sea fog at night.

Tonight will be very muggy and mild with dense sea fog and a low of 64.

Thursday will not be near as hot with more clouds and humidity, still warm though with a high of 85.

Thursday night will be cloudy and breezy mild and sticky with a low of 65.

Friday will be mostly cloudy breezy warm and humid and a high of 86.

The weekend looks to be mostly cloudy rather breezy with highs in the low 80's.

