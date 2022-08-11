Not a drought buster but definitely some rain

The combination of rich tropical moisture from the Gulf and an upper-level disturbance arriving from the northeast will destabilize our atmosphere and result in scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly Friday and Saturday with a few producing locally heavy rain.

Tonight, expect mainly clear nearly full moonlit skies with a low of 74.

Thursday expect more clouds and isolated thundershowers and not quite as hot with a high of 94.

Thursdya night isolated showers again mainly near the coast and otherwise calm and quiet with a low of 72.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered thundershowers and overall, not much wind and not quite as hot with a high of only 92.

Thundershowers are also expected Friday night and Saturday over much of the area.

Stay Tuned.