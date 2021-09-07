No relief from the heat for now

A weak disturbance and frontal boundary will result in a few showers for the area today before dry upper-level high pressure resumes its dominance over the area through the end of this week.

Tonight, expect isolated showers otherwise calm and quiet with a low of 74.

Tuesday expect isolated showers mainly in the morning light winds and still stifling hot with considerable sunshine and a high of 96.

Tuesday night will be mainly clear and calm with a low of 73.

Wednesday lots of sunshine light winds dry and blazing hot with a high of 98.

The tropics are quiet from our perspective.