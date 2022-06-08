No rain in the forecast

Upper-level high pressure has taken over our weather pattern for the next several days and well into next week. winds will decrease slightly tomorrow through early Friday then become windy again for the remainder of the forecast period.

Tonight we will have fair skies tranquil with a low of 76.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny breezy humid and hotter with a high of 94.

Wednesday night expect mostly cloudy skies but quiet and sticky with a low of 75.

Thursday lots of sunshine breezy and baking hot and dry with a high of 96.

The heat index tops out between 104 and 114 each afternoon through the weekend.

Stay cool!