No rain but lots of heat in the forecast

Upper level high pressure will continue to produce stifling heat with no meaningful rainfall through at least early next week as the drought marches on through the end of July.

Tonight expect mainly clear skies almost seasonal and a low of 76.

Tuesday will be windy, mostly sunny continued dry and blazing hot with a high of 96 and a heat index near 110.

Tuesday night expect fair skies with a gentle breeze warm and stuffy and a low of 79.

Wednesday expect lots of sunshine still windy and baking hot with a high of 97 and a heat index between 110 and 115.

Stay cool and hydrated.