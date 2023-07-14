No quit in our dangerous heat

There is little change to our weather pattern that is causing relentless heat along with the extreme lack of rainfall over the next 10-15 days.

Tonight will be breezy very warm and stuffy with fair skies and a low of 82.

Friday there is very little change as it will be windy, blazing hot and dry with hazy sunshine and a high of 98 and a heat index of 115-120.

Friday night will be unseasonably warm and sticky, and also breezy with a low of 82.

The weekend will be miserably hot and humid with a little less wind producing a heat index of 112-116 but under sunny skies we will reach an afternoon high of 99 both Saturday and Sunday.