No quit in our dangerous heat

Posted at 8:28 PM, Jul 13, 2023
There is little change to our weather pattern that is causing relentless heat along with the extreme lack of rainfall over the next 10-15 days.

Tonight will be breezy very warm and stuffy with fair skies and a low of 82.
Friday there is very little change as it will be windy, blazing hot and dry with hazy sunshine and a high of 98 and a heat index of 115-120.
Friday night will be unseasonably warm and sticky, and also breezy with a low of 82.
The weekend will be miserably hot and humid with a little less wind producing a heat index of 112-116 but under sunny skies we will reach an afternoon high of 99 both Saturday and Sunday.

