No organized tropical activity here

A slightly more unstable atmosphere will prevail through Saturday night. Upper-level high pressure moves back into the area late in the weekend and lasts through the latter part of next week.

Tonight, we will have fair skies and light winds seasonal and sticky with a low of 75.

Saturday expect scattered showers still hot and humid outside the rainy areas with a high of 93.

Saturday night will be mostly clear calm and quiet with a low of 74.

Sunday we will dry out with only an isolated shower, and it will be hotter at 94.

Temperatures could reach 100 early next week as dry air arrives around the very outer circulation of Ida which will unfortunately be a major hurricane this weekend and make landfall on the

Louisiana coast by late Sundy night.

Have a good weekend.