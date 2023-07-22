No change in our seriously hot and dry weather for the weekend

Expect very little change in our overall weather pattern over the next week. Saharan dust has left the area for the weekend but will return with lots of haze beginning next Monday night.

Tonight expect mainly clear skies nearly calm after midnight and a low of 77.

Saturday and Sunday will both be sunny, very dry and unusually hot with a high Saturday of 100 and 99 on Sunday with only a light afternoon sea breeze and extraordinary heat index values of 115 to 120 each afternoon.

Saturday night will be tranquil with clear skies, and a near seasonal low of 76 with nearly calm winds.

The tropics are no threat and no problem here.

Have a good weekend and adjust to the heat.