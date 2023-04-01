No April showers for the weekend

A weak front will stall in the area and dissipate resulting in much lighter winds tonight through tomorrow. Winds and humidity return on Sunday and last through Wednesday of next week.

Tonight, will be cloudy, damp, hazy and mild with a low of 69 and nearly calm winds.

Saturday will be a lot less windy with a mix of clouds and sunshine hazy and warm with a high of 86.

Saturday night will be cloudy, a light breeze damp and very mild with a low near 70.

Sunday expect more wind again with clouds in the morning giving way to afternoon sunshine and warmer with a high of 88.

Our next opportunity for rain is not until the end of next week.