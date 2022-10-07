Nice weekend for October

A weak cold front will wash out over the area this weekend resulting in variable sunshine during the day, generally light winds and slightly above normal temperatures.

Tonight, will be nearly calm and quiet with partial clearing skies and a low of 69.

Saturday expect more sunshine light winds dry and warmer with a high near 90.

Saturday night skies will be mainly clear, mild and muggy with a low near 70.

Sunday expect only a stray shower, otherwise a mix of clouds and sunshine, a bit more breezy and more humid with a high of 88.

Enjoy your weekend.