Nice on Wednesday then nasty after that

Posted at 8:23 PM, Jan 18, 2022
Lighter southerly winds will warm us up to spring-like levels on Wednesday before an arctic front moves through the area around midnight Wednesday night. Overrunning Pacific moistures will bring cold rain initially then a wintry mix that could lead to some inland snow in the brush country and a sleet freezing rain mix near the coast Thursday night.

Tonight, will be breezy muggy and milder with fair moon-lit skies and a low of 63.

Wednesday expect less wind with a mix of clouds and sun still breezy and warmer with a high of 83.

Wednesday night turning windy and colder with only isolated showers and a low of 42.

Thursday wet and much colder with light rain developing during the afternoon and evening and a high of only 44.

A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet is expected Thursday night and into Friday morning with some light snow way out to the west in the Brush country and a low near freezing.

