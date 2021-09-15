Nice, late Summer weather

The broad circulation around weakening Nicholas in the Mississippi River Valley will keep it less humid here into Saturday.

Tropical moisture will return late this weekend into next week.

Tonight, will be clear, calm, and comfortable, with a low near 70.

Wednesday, expect lots of sunshine, light winds, dry, and hot, with a high of 93.

Wednesday night will be tranquil with a seasonal low under clear skies of 72.

Thursday we will have considerable sunshine, light winds, again dry and hot with a high back up to 93.

There is nothing in the tropics that will be affecting our area.