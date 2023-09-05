New month but same excessive heat

Upper-level high pressure will eventually drift off well to the west of us causing improving feel like temperatures and perhaps even producing needed rain by the middle of next week.

Tonight expect fair skies breezy, muggy, and very warm with a low of 81.

Tuesday expect more of the same, hazy sunshine breezy dry and baking hot with a high of 98.

Tuesday night will be a little better with mainly clear skies, less wind and a low of 78.

Wednesday will see less wind but lots of sunshine and scorching hot with a high of 98.

Temperatures stay well above normal (72/91) and the tropics are quiet here.