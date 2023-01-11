Watch Now
Near record warmth then colder

Warm humid air will continue to persist in South Texas ahead of a Pacific cold front that arrives early Thursday morning with little rain and very dry air.

Tonight expect fair kies a little breezy damp and milder with patchy dense fog and a low of 62.

Wednesday will be windy humid and warmer with a record high of 85 but cooler near the water and hotter further inland.

Wednesday night mostly cloudy and mild with a light breeze and a low of 61.

Thursday will be windy, less humid, and very dry, with sunny skies and a high of 78.

Clear breezy and cold thursday night with a low of 41 and temperatures dip into the upper 30's Friday night.

