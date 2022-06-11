Near record high heat this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A heat advisory is in effect between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day.

The dry high will continue to control our weather through the weekend and into next week. By the end of next week the high drifts north and we get more into our tropical weather pattern. Saharan dust also shows up late this weekend.

Tonight will be tranquil hazy with fair skies and sticky with a low of 76.

Saturday and Sunday will be hazy breezy dry and brutally hot with a high of 98 on Saturday and 99 Sunday. The heat index will be between 110 and 115 each afternoon!

Saturday night will be breezy warm and stuffy with a low of 77 under mainly clear skies.

