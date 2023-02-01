Near freezing temperatures starting out February

Cold air will continue to filter into the area along with drizzle as an upper level disturbance moves in from the west. Once the disturbance passes skies will clear and temperatures will warm up.

Tonight cloudy, breezy, and very cold with drizzle and a low of 35 and wind chills in the 20's.

Wednesday, still feeling like winter with drizzle, a light northerly breeze and a very cold high of only 41.

Wednesday night still cloudy and cold with patchy light drizzle and a low of 38.

Thursday drying out and not quite as cold with cloudy skies giving way to late afternoon or early evening clearing and a high of 54.

Temperatures reach 70 by Saturday.