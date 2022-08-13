Watch Now
Much wetter weekend weather

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0812
Posted at 8:17 PM, Aug 12, 2022
A weak and disorganized tropical disturbance off the coast of Louisiana will track southwest to the middle Texas coast on Sunday with rich tropical moisture. That will bring the best chance of rain so far this year.

Tonight expect isolated showers near the coast after midnight otherwise calm and quiet with a low of 75.

Saturday expect scattered showers and thundershowers with generally light winds and high of 92.

Saturday night more tropical showers with locally heavy rain and a low of 72.

Sunday tropical thundershowers likely and locally heavy with flooding possible becoming breezy humid and a high of only 87.

More locally heavy rain is expected on Sunday night and Monday.

Dale Nelson

