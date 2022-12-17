Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Much cooler weekend then a lot colder next week

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 1216
srbay11317ic.jpg
Posted at 8:26 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 21:38:39-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A moderate cold front moved through the area tonight and will be followed by a stronger one next Tuesday and an arctic front on Thursday.

A freeze is likely in parts of the area next Friday.

Tonight expect isolated showers windy and chilly with a low of 48.

Saturday there will be a few showers in the morning then mostly cloudy and much cooler with a high of only 56.

Saturday night is breezy and cold and under mostly cloudy skies expect a low of 41 with wind chills in the 30s.

Sunday cloudy breezy and cool with a high near 60.

Sunday night and early Monday light rain is likely and milder with lows in the 50s and highs in the 60s.

Temperatures will approach freezing next Thursday night and Friday morning.

Stay Tuned.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019