Much cooler to close out the work week

A moderate late season cold front has moved through the area bringing much cooler temperatures and wind to the area.

An upper-level disturbance arriving from the west early Sunday will increase the clouds on Saturday and produce a few showers (isolated) on Easter Sunday morning before improving late in the day.

Tonight, will be cloudy windy and much cooler with a low of 51.

Thursday expect mooring clouds to give way to some afternoon sunshine decreasing winds less humid and cooler with a high of only 67.

Thursday night expect partial clearing and chilly with a low of 48.

Friday will be a nice day with a mix of clouds and sunshine a light breeze and a high of 69.

Easter Sunday we will have only isolated showers otherwise milder with a high in the 70's.