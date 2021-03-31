Much cooler to close out the work week

A moderate late season cold front has moved through the area bringing much cooler temperatures and wind to the area.
An upper-level disturbance arriving from the west early Sunday will increase the clouds on Saturday and produce a few showers (isolated) on Easter Sunday morning before improving late in the day.
Tonight, will be cloudy windy and much cooler with a low of 51.
Thursday expect mooring clouds to give way to some afternoon sunshine decreasing winds less humid and cooler with a high of only 67.
Thursday night expect partial clearing and chilly with a low of 48.
Friday will be a nice day with a mix of clouds and sunshine a light breeze and a high of 69.
Easter Sunday we will have only isolated showers otherwise milder with a high in the 70's.