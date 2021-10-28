Much cooler and less humid

Our latest cold front will drop the temperature and humidity to the lowest levels of the season and bring great weather here into Sunday.

Tonight, we will have clear skies breezy dry and much cooler with a low of 54.

Thursday expect sunny skies breezy dry and cooler with a high of 85.

Thursday night will be clear and chilly with a gentle north breeze and a low of 52.

Friday will be fantastic with brilliant sunshine breezy and very dry and a high of 83.

Friday night will be clear calm and chilly with a low of 49.

Saturday will be sensational with the light winds and sunny skies and a high of 81.

Enjoy!