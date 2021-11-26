Much cooler and feeling festive

An upper-level disturbance will approach south Texas late Friday and exit the area Saturday evening. This system will keep a lot of clouds in the area and some light rain on Saturday.

Tonight, will be breezy damp and chilly with a low of 48 under cloudy skies.

Friday expect lots of clouds with only a little sunshine less wind but rather cool with a high of 62.

Friday night will be damp and chilly with periods of light rain and a low of 51.

Saturday will be wet and chilly with light rain light winds and a high of only 58.

Sunday will be better with morning clouds giving way to some afternoon sunshine light winds and not as cool with a high of 68.

Enjoy.