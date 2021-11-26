Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Much cooler and feeling festive

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy Roger Brandt
sr11317rb.jpg
Posted at 8:19 PM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 21:19:54-05

An upper-level disturbance will approach south Texas late Friday and exit the area Saturday evening. This system will keep a lot of clouds in the area and some light rain on Saturday.

Tonight, will be breezy damp and chilly with a low of 48 under cloudy skies.

Friday expect lots of clouds with only a little sunshine less wind but rather cool with a high of 62.

Friday night will be damp and chilly with periods of light rain and a low of 51.

Saturday will be wet and chilly with light rain light winds and a high of only 58.

Sunday will be better with morning clouds giving way to some afternoon sunshine light winds and not as cool with a high of 68.

Enjoy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019