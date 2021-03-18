Much cooler air invading South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Much cooler drier air will move into South Texas and Canadian high pressure settles over the region through Sunday.

This will set us up for some fantastic weather the next several days with chilly nights and sunny cool days.

Tonight, will be clear dry breezy and much cooler with a low of 49.

Thursday expect sunny skies decreasing winds low humidity and much cooler with a high of 77.

Thursday night will be clear and rather chilly with a low of 47.

Friday expect a fantastic day with sunny skies light winds and a high of only 71.

Temperatures drop into the mid 40's Friday night.