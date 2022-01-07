Much cooler air has arrived in the Coastal Bend

A cold front had moved through the area but the return flow from the Gulf will be fast. This will result in mild and damp conditions starting with increasing clouds on Friday and leading to isolated light showers Friday night through Sunday.

Tonight, will be windy dry and much colder wtih mainly clear skies and a low of 41.

Friday expect increasing clouds decreasing winds and chilly with a high only near 60.

Friday night expect occasional light showers breezy damp and milder with a low of 56.

Saturday and Sunday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine breezy and warmer with isolated showers and a high Saturday of 74 and 78 Sunday.

Another northerner Sunday night will make it cooler and seasonal most of next week.