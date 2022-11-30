Much cooler air arriving Wednesday

A moderate cold front will arrive before daybreak on Wednesday. Expected only limited showers but windy and much cooler through Thursday then warmer for the weekend.

Tonight expect fog early then turning windy and cooler with our cold front by daybreak causing the fog leaving the area, damp with isolated showers near the front and a low of 58.

Wednesday will be windy a lot less humid and much cooler with a high of 68 and mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday night expect increasing clouds breezy and chilly with a low of 54.

Thursday clouds return breezy damp and cool with a high of only 66.

Isolated showers Thursday night and Friday morning as warmer air returns to the area.