More wind heat and humidity

Posted at 7:37 PM, Apr 28, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Little change to our breezy to windy weather pattern which will produce above normal temperatures, high humidity, and no meaningful rainfall through this time next week.

Tonight, expect fair skies a light breeze sticky and milder with a low of 73.

Friday we will have morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine windy humid and very warm with a high of 89.

Friday night will be cloudy warm and stuffy with a low of 72.

Saturday expect more afternoon sunshine not as windy but humid and hot with a high of 91.

Sunday expect a little more wind and slightly lower temperatures.

