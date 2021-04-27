More wind and humidity the next two days

Expect lots of wind and humidity ahead of a cold front arriving early Thursday. We will also have some rain ahead of the front's arrival followed by much cooler air.

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy in and around full moonlit skies with a very muggy and milder low of 73.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy rather windy warm and humid with a high of 84.

Tuesday night will be cloudy windy and unseasonably warm with a low of 75.

Wednesday expect scattered thundershowers decreasing winds with clearing skies during the afternoon, expect a high of 85.