Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

More wind and humidity the next two days

items.[0].videoTitle
fullaugustmoon852020ct.jpg
Posted at 8:01 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 21:19:17-04

Expect lots of wind and humidity ahead of a cold front arriving early Thursday. We will also have some rain ahead of the front's arrival followed by much cooler air.

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy in and around full moonlit skies with a very muggy and milder low of 73.
Tuesday will be mainly cloudy rather windy warm and humid with a high of 84.
Tuesday night will be cloudy windy and unseasonably warm with a low of 75.
Wednesday expect scattered thundershowers decreasing winds with clearing skies during the afternoon, expect a high of 85.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019