More wind and humidity

Posted at 8:33 PM, Mar 09, 2021
Lots of wind bringing in higher humidity and warm temperatures will last through Saturday.

A very weak cold front will move through the area on Sunday with scattered showers mainly near the coast.

Tonight, expect mainly cloudy skies breezy muggy and very mild with a low of 64.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with some afternoon sunshine windy warm and humid with a high of 81.

Wednesday night expect cloudy skies breezy and unseasonably mild with a low of 67.

Thursday more of the same lots of wind warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine and a high of 82.

