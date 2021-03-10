More wind and humidity

Lots of wind bringing in higher humidity and warm temperatures will last through Saturday.

A very weak cold front will move through the area on Sunday with scattered showers mainly near the coast.

Tonight, expect mainly cloudy skies breezy muggy and very mild with a low of 64.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with some afternoon sunshine windy warm and humid with a high of 81.

Wednesday night expect cloudy skies breezy and unseasonably mild with a low of 67.

Thursday more of the same lots of wind warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine and a high of 82.