More wind and heat

Upper-level high pressure will slowly drift south and that will open the door for a very late season cold front to come into the area the stall and touch off a few showers beginning late Sunday night into Tuesday. The rain is badly needed.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy muggy breezy and very mild with a low of 75.

Thursday expect lots of hazy sunshine windy with sweltering heat and a high of 93.

Thursday night becoming cloudy warm and stuffy and breezy with a low of 77.

Friday will be noticeably more humid still windy with variable sunshine and a high of 94.

The heat index will top out above 100 degrees each afternoon and as high as 108 on Friday.