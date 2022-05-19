More wind and heat

Watch
Posted at 9:04 PM, May 18, 2022
Upper-level high pressure will slowly drift south and that will open the door for a very late season cold front to come into the area the stall and touch off a few showers beginning late Sunday night into Tuesday. The rain is badly needed.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy muggy breezy and very mild with a low of 75.

Thursday expect lots of hazy sunshine windy with sweltering heat and a high of 93.

Thursday night becoming cloudy warm and stuffy and breezy with a low of 77.

Friday will be noticeably more humid still windy with variable sunshine and a high of 94.

The heat index will top out above 100 degrees each afternoon and as high as 108 on Friday.

