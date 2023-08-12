More wicked weekend heat

High pressure will assert its influence further but slowly back away from the Coastal bend resulting in more scorching hot temperatures along with no rain well into the middle to end of next week.

Tonight expect mainly clear skies and good viewing away from city lights of the Perseid meteor showers with a low of 81.

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny, and blazing hot, breezy and desert dry with highs both days near 100 and a peak heat index between 115 and 120 and definitely dangerous.

Saturday night will be clear and not quite as breezy but still warm and stuffy with a low near 80.

Stay cool and enjoy your weekend.