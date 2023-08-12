Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

More wicked weekend heat

breezy&hot7615.JPG
Courtesy Dale Nelson
breezy&hot7615.JPG
Posted at 8:40 PM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 21:42:32-04

High pressure will assert its influence further but slowly back away from the Coastal bend resulting in more scorching hot temperatures along with no rain well into the middle to end of next week.

Tonight expect mainly clear skies and good viewing away from city lights of the Perseid meteor showers with a low of 81.

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny, and blazing hot, breezy and desert dry with highs both days near 100 and a peak heat index between 115 and 120 and definitely dangerous.

Saturday night will be clear and not quite as breezy but still warm and stuffy with a low near 80.

Stay cool and enjoy your weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019