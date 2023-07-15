More wicked heat for the weekend

There is little change expected to our extraordinary weather well into the end of July. Upper-level high pressure is anchored over the area resulting in dangerous heat. Do expect a small decrease in our winds.

Tonight, will be breezy warm and stuffy again with fair skies and a low of 81. The heat index stays in the 90's.

Saturday and Sunday expect a little less wind but still breezy and scorching hot and under hazy sunshine we will have a high of 99 Saturday and 98 on Sunday with a heat index on both days between 115 and 120.

Saturday night will be mainly clear and calmer, and not quite as warm with a low of 79.

Sub-tropical storm "Don" formed in the north central Atlantic today and is no threat to anyone except shipping lanes.