More wicked heat for the weekend

Posted at 8:21 PM, Jul 14, 2023
There is little change expected to our extraordinary weather well into the end of July. Upper-level high pressure is anchored over the area resulting in dangerous heat. Do expect a small decrease in our winds.

Tonight, will be breezy warm and stuffy again with fair skies and a low of 81. The heat index stays in the 90's.
Saturday and Sunday expect a little less wind but still breezy and scorching hot and under hazy sunshine we will have a high of 99 Saturday and 98 on Sunday with a heat index on both days between 115 and 120.
Saturday night will be mainly clear and calmer, and not quite as warm with a low of 79.
Sub-tropical storm "Don" formed in the north central Atlantic today and is no threat to anyone except shipping lanes.

