More unusually warm weather

Frontal systems will stay well north of the area until a moderate cold front arrives on Sunday evening which will finally return temperatures to much cooler levels.

Tonight expect increasing clouds on decreasing winds, still muggy and mild with a low of 67.

Friday will see decreasing cloudiness with hazy sunshine by afternoon, less wind, warm and humid with a high of 85.

Friday night will be cloudy with a light breezy, muggy and milder with a low of 69.

Saturday expect lots of sunshine breezy and warmer with a high of 88.

Sunday we will have light winds, mostly sunny skies and unseasonably warm with a high of 92.

Much cooler on Monday and Tuesday of next week.