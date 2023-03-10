Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

More unusually warm weather

tranquilsunrise62917ct.jpg
Courtesy Carlo Trevizo
tranquilsunrise62917ct.jpg
Posted at 8:17 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 21:17:46-05

Frontal systems will stay well north of the area until a moderate cold front arrives on Sunday evening which will finally return temperatures to much cooler levels.

Tonight expect increasing clouds on decreasing winds, still muggy and mild with a low of 67.

Friday will see decreasing cloudiness with hazy sunshine by afternoon, less wind, warm and humid with a high of 85.

Friday night will be cloudy with a light breezy, muggy and milder with a low of 69.

Saturday expect lots of sunshine breezy and warmer with a high of 88.

Sunday we will have light winds, mostly sunny skies and unseasonably warm with a high of 92.

Much cooler on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019