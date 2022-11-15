More unseasonably cool air for South Texas

A cold front earlier in the day on Monday will be followed by a re-enforcing cold front on Friday resulting in chilly temperatures and some light rain headed into the weekend.

Tonight, will be mainly clear and much cooler and breezy with a low of 47.

Tuesday expect variable sunshine, decreasing winds and cooler with a high of only 61.

Tuesday night expect fair skies and colder with a low of 42 and wind chills in the 30's

Wednesday will be cloudy and rather cool with a high near 60.

Nighttime lows stay cold and in the 40's all the way through this weekend.