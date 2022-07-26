More tropical but not much rain expected

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-level high pressure has shifted north allowing for an easterly flow off the Gulf and opening up the tropics a bit. This will result in a few but not many showers for the area this week.

Tonight, expect mainly clear skies with winds becoming light and a low of 75.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and breezy again with seasonally hot sweltering heat and a high of 96.

Tuesday night we will have fair skies with a low of 76 and generally light winds after midnight.

Wednesday expect a few isolated showers (from the east) a light sea breeze and a high of 94.

The heat index will stay below 110 each day but not by much.

The tropics continue to be quiet as we approach the heart of hurricane season.

