Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

More tropical but not much rain expected

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0725
Sunsetic82618.jpg
Posted at 8:13 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 21:21:12-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas  — Upper-level high pressure has shifted north allowing for an easterly flow off the Gulf and opening up the tropics a bit. This will result in a few but not many showers for the area this week.

Tonight, expect mainly clear skies with winds becoming light and a low of 75.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and breezy again with seasonally hot sweltering heat and a high of 96.

Tuesday night we will have fair skies with a low of 76 and generally light winds after midnight.

Wednesday expect a few isolated showers (from the east) a light sea breeze and a high of 94.

The heat index will stay below 110 each day but not by much.

The tropics continue to be quiet as we approach the heart of hurricane season.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019