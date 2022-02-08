Watch
More tranquil weather pattern expected this week

Posted at 8:40 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 21:48:49-05

Surface high pressure combined with upper-level high pressure will dominate our weather until a weak cold front arrives on Saturday. Only a little bit of rain is expected with the front then clearing and cooler for Superbowl Sunday.

Tonight, expect mainly clear skies light winds and rather chilly with a low of 37.

Tuesday will be a gorgeous day with sunny skies less wind and pleasantly mild with a high of 69.

Tuesday night will be clear calm and cold with a low of 35.

Wednesday will be a wonderful day with sunny skies light winds and a high of 71.

Enjoy.

