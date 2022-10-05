More sun still dry

High pressure will bring drier air the next couple of days along with more sunshine ahead of a very weak cold front and a few showers early Friday. It dries out again after that for the weekend.

Tonight expect partial clearing nearly calm and quiet with partial clearing and a low of 67.

Wednesday light winds again more sun and warmer with a high of 89.

Wednesday night will be clear, calm and comfortable with a low of 66.

Thursday expect a few more clouds mixed with some sun, more humid and warm with a high of 87.

Expect a few showers Thursday night and early Friday.