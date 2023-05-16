More sun and a lot less rain

Unstable upper-level low pressure will slowly move east and out of the state setting the stage for us to dry out and heat up headed into the weekend.

Tonight expect isolated showers to gradually end, nearly calm and quiet with a low of 68 under fair skies.

Wednesday will see only a stray showers otherwise a mix of clouds and sunshine very light winds humid and warmer with a high of 88. Wednesday night will be mainly clear and tranquil with patchy dense fog forming and a low of 68.

Thursday expect more sunshine light winds hot and still humid with a high near 90.

Friday and Saturday will also be hot and humid with highs near 90 and high humidity.