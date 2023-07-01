Watch Now
More Summer-time heat for the long Holiday weekend

Posted at 8:26 PM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 21:42:34-04

Even though the dominate upper-level high pressure system has moved away from south Texas, we are still left with sweltering temperatures. Isolated showers return the middle of next week.

Tonight will be mainly clear, warm and stuffy with a low of 79.
Saturday expect lots of sunshine dry and baking hot with a moderate sea breeze and a high of 96.
Saturday night expect clear moon-lit skies, calmer conditions late with a low of 77.
Sunday we will have less wind, sunny skies, and blistering heat again with a high of 97.
More of the same on Monday before we pick up a few more clouds and not quite as hot (95) on Tuesday the 4th.

