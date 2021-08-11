More summertime heat

Upper-level high pressure will remain entrenched over the area, allowing for very little Gulf moisture to reach us in the form of stray showers the next few days.

The two systems in the tropics continue to develop slowly, but neither is expected to be a threat here.

Tonight, expect fair skies with a low of 77.

Wednesday we will have mostly sunny skies, less wind, and it'll be baking hot and humid with only a lonely shower and a high of 94.

Wednesday night, we will have mainly clear skies, nearly calm and quiet, with a low of 77.

Thursday, only a stray shower. Otherwise, considerable sunshine, very hot, and sticky, with a high again of 94.

The heat index reaches 105 to 110.