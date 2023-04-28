More strong storms expected

Low-level moisture will gradually build ahead of a cold front and a strong upper-level disturbance that moves through the area by early Saturday morning.

Tonight, expect low clouds and some fog to form after midnight, nearly calm and quiet with a low of 66.

Friday will become breezy, hazy, humid, and warm with increasing sunshine and a high of 86.

Friday night expect numerous showers and a few thunderstorms with locally heavy rain, turning windy and cooler with a low of 62.

Saturday will be windy, sunny, much less humid and cooler with a high of 79.

Saturday night temperatures will get chilly with very dry air and decreasing winds and under clear skies we drop to a low of 53.

Sunday will be sensational with sunny skies and light winds.

