More stormy weather

An upper-level disturbance moving out of Mexico into South Texas will cause an unstable atmosphere and produce numerous showers and thundershowers with locally heavy rain and possible flooding in low lying areas. A flash flood watch is in effect through 1 p.m on Thursday.

Tonight, scattered thunderstorms developing near Laredo will become better organized and move eastward toward the Coastal Bend, warm and humid with a low of 76.

Wednesday showers and thunderstorms likely and locally heavy and possibly severe with a high of only near 80.

Wednesday night rain ending very sticky but cooler due to rain cooled air with a low of 67.

Thursday will be much drier with more sunshine, light winds humid and a little warmer expect a high of 83 and only a stray shower.

Friday should also be a mainly dry day.