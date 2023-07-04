More serious heat for the 4th then a little bit of rain

Our atmosphere is becoming a little more unstable during the absence of upper level "dry" high pressure and as a result we will some a few showers here by the end of this week, mainly on Thursday.

Tonight expect mainly clear full moon-lit skies, warm and sticky and nearly calm with a low of 78.

Tuesday the 4th, no worries about rain, just lots of sunshine breezy and stifling hot with a high of 97.

Tuesday night expect fair skies with a light breeze, warm and stuffy with a low of 79. Great fireworks weather.

Wednesday a slight change with isolated showers, a few more clouds, (a mix of clouds and sun) with isolated showers and a high of 95.

The heat index will top out around 108-114 each afternoon.

The tropics are quiet.

Enjoy the 4th!