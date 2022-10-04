Watch Now
More seasonal and mainly dry

Posted at 8:01 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 21:08:53-04

Upper-level high pressure will stay close resulting in very little opportunity for rain while holding our temperatures in check and at near normal levels through early next week.

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies, nearly calm and quiet again with a low of 68.

Tuesday we will have morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine light winds again warm and more humid with a high of 89.

Tuesday night will be tranquil with more sun, hot and dry with a low of 66.

Wednesday expect lots of sunshine, a light breeze hot and more humid with a high near 90.

The tropics have two systems working in the Atlantic but neither system is a threat here.

